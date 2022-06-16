Previous
'total attention' by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 435

'total attention'

There may or may not be my daughter with a roast chicken dinner off left 🤣
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
119% complete

Diana ace
Oh this is just priceless, lovely shot of your beautiful dogs.
June 16th, 2022  
