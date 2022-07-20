Previous
Heatwave by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 469

Heatwave

The weather is supposed to break today yesterday's 40° was too much!
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Jo Worboys

Boxplayer ace
Wasn't it just. All looks very dry.
July 20th, 2022  
