Leaf circle by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 538

Leaf circle

Messing about with all the leaf colours about now ( found it fun)
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A nice composition, Jo, and fun! I'm trying to identify the leaves. I can't get them all, that's for sure, but I love the array of colours. Fav
September 26th, 2022  
