Snow berries by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 568

Snow berries

Showing their appearance and reminding us the year is moving on
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
They are beautiful, such a lovely shot.
October 27th, 2022  
