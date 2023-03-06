Previous
Ta da ..it's a crocus! by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 698

Ta da ..it's a crocus!

Had an enormous bag of mixed bulbs unlabelled that I planted in Autumn. So far I have snowdrops, grape hyacinths, daffodils, tulips and these glorious crocus. It been fun waiting to see what is appearing
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
