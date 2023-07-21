Sign up
Photo 835
Wheat
Just waiting for a long enough dry spell and the combines will be out
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
1
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
awesome field I love the way you composed this photo fav
July 21st, 2023
