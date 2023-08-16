Previous
Rusty Tussock Moth caterpillar by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 861

Rusty Tussock Moth caterpillar

How cool is this. On my cherry tree in the front garden. Apparently the female moth has no wings!! Nature can be strange.
16th August 2023

Jo Worboys

Cam
Wow! What a lovely caterpillar & beautifully captured against the pattern and colour of the leaf.
August 16th, 2023  
