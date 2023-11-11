Previous
Seasons moving on by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 948

Seasons moving on

Looking more like winter than autumn the leaves are falling quickly now
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
259% complete

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Very nicely composed.
November 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Definitely noticeable, lovely capture and scene.
November 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
