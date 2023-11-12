Previous
Turning red by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 949

Turning red

I like the softness of these, Autumn is predominantly yellow around us so nice to find a different colour
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Jo Worboys

Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
John Falconer ace
Lovely pastel colours. Well done.
November 12th, 2023  
