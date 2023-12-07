Previous
Indoor Charm by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 974

Indoor Charm

On a foul wet day here's one from inside!!
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Diana ace
Oh they are just too beautiful, lovely capture and tones.
December 7th, 2023  
