Frosty morning by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 973

Frosty morning

A pleasant surprise after all the rain. The sun is making a mist as it thaws the world out
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
266% complete

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
December 6th, 2023  
