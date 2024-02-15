Previous
Old versus new by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1044

Old versus new

Some needed repairs on a park wall. The new is bright and cheerful but the old has some character
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
Lovely comparison shot. I actually prefer the old one.
February 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 15th, 2024  
