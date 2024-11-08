Previous
A dull week by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1311

A dull week

Seven days of murky mist no sun at all but it did make these black berries stand out
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
It sure did and you captured them beautifully. Are those edible?
November 8th, 2024  
