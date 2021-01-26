Previous
Lido Park Mural by 365projectorglisa
23 / 365

Lido Park Mural

Looking a little mucky as the snow is turning to slush! But showing a colourful mural that was painted by a local artist in Droitwich Lido Park
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Lisa

@365projectorglisa
