212 / 365
Nifty Fifty
We enjoyed a lovely walk in Herefordshire today enjoying the spectacular views of the Golden Valley. Although this photo does not show the views I liked the blurred background behind this wild flower
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Lisa
@365projectorglisa
Hi, I bought my first dslr camera about a year ago and I love it. I had to start from the very beginning and learn...
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely to see the bright colours of the gorse bush.
April 2nd, 2022
