33 / 365
Where Shall I Walk Today?
I had to give my boots a bit of a clean as everywhere is so muddy! But I do enjoy going out on my daily walk during the current lockdown
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Lisa
@365projectorglisa
Hi, I bought my first dslr camera about a year ago and I love it. I had to start from the very beginning and learn...
5
365
Canon EOS 250D
5th February 2021 9:52am
Tags
boots
,
walk;
