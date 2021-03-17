Previous
Busy bee by 365projectorglisa
73 / 365

Busy bee

It was lovely to sit in the sun today watching the bees visit the blossom
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Lisa

@365projectorglisa
Hi, I bought my first dslr camera about a year ago and I love it. I had to start from the very beginning and learn...
20% complete

Photo Details

Brian Moody ace
Magical, where would we be without them
March 17th, 2021  
