Drumstick Primula by 365projectorglisa
85 / 365

Drumstick Primula

Such a pretty flower that's 'appeared' in my garden- definitely one to look for at the garden centre
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Lisa

@365projectorglisa
Hi, I bought my first dslr camera about a year ago and I love it. I had to start from the very beginning and learn...
23% complete

LManning (Laura) ace
Really lovely. Such an intense colour.
March 29th, 2021  
