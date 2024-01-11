Sign up
9 / 365
3 in a row
Riding home from work I spotted these 3 beautiful trees with their branches perfectly lined up.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Miss Deb
@365projectorgmissdeb
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th January 2024 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
eucalyptus
,
trees"
,
"gum
kali
ace
I like this kind of observation a project like this brings
January 11th, 2024
