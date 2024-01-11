Previous
3 in a row by 365projectorgmissdeb
9 / 365

3 in a row

Riding home from work I spotted these 3 beautiful trees with their branches perfectly lined up.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Miss Deb

@365projectorgmissdeb
kali ace
I like this kind of observation a project like this brings
January 11th, 2024  
