Devil by 365projectorgmissdeb
10 / 365

Devil

Went to the zoo this evening with E and A. The Tasmanian devil is usually hiding but today it was just chilling in the shade.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Miss Deb

@365projectorgmissdeb
