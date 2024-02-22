En Garde by 3rdxoff
1 / 365

En Garde

This is my grandson, who just moved up to the intermediate level of fencing in less than 2 months.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

AC

@3rdxoff
After several years, I am back...Now that I am retired, I hope to have more time for capturing special moments and sharing them on this...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise