Spoonbill by Dawn
Photo 856

Spoonbill

Sorry about lack of visits my computer has died at mo are struggling to do all via cell ph .
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Diana ace
So sorry about your pc Dawn, what a tough job to do it all with your cell! Hope it can be fixed soon. Lovely spoonbill shot.
June 13th, 2021  
Dawn ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana yes it’s a pain not having a computer
June 13th, 2021  
