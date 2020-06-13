Sign up
Photo 856
Spoonbill
Sorry about lack of visits my computer has died at mo are struggling to do all via cell ph .
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Dawn
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Diana
ace
So sorry about your pc Dawn, what a tough job to do it all with your cell! Hope it can be fixed soon. Lovely spoonbill shot.
June 13th, 2021
Dawn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana yes it’s a pain not having a computer
June 13th, 2021
