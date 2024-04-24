Sign up
Previous
Photo 1514
Unknown seed head with web
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
4
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2596
photos
165
followers
116
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
21st April 2024 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Good details in this close up.
April 24th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful close-up, Dawn! I love the colour tones, the light, which makes the web sparkle, and your dof! Fav
April 24th, 2024
katy
ace
the shininess of the seed head makes it look like it is coated in candy!
April 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
How interesting!
April 24th, 2024
