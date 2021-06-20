Previous
Stones by Dawn
Photo 943

Stones

20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great shapes and textures.
June 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely tones and shapes.
June 22nd, 2021  
katy ace
Terrific image. They are all so smooth~!
June 22nd, 2021  
