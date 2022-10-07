Previous
Cycle trail from the Wahi train station to Karangahapi the tunnel was 1 k long a fabulous ride by Dawn
Photo 1001

Cycle trail from the Wahi train station to Karangahapi the tunnel was 1 k long a fabulous ride

7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking collage.
October 6th, 2022  
Dawn ace
@mittens thanks Marilyn yes it was very enjoyable
October 6th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture
October 6th, 2022  
