Photo 1001
Cycle trail from the Wahi train station to Karangahapi the tunnel was 1 k long a fabulous ride
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1757
photos
101
followers
113
following
274% complete
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking collage.
October 6th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@mittens
thanks Marilyn yes it was very enjoyable
October 6th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely capture
October 6th, 2022
