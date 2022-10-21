Sign up
Photo 1015
A Kauri Snail NZ native
Hubby went out shooting while walking around spotted what he thought was a kauri shell , it wasn’t until he got home to find it to be alive .
Kauri snails are carnivorous and cannibalistic their diet consists of worms insects larvae and snails .
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
4
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1773
photos
102
followers
112
following
278% complete
View this month »
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
11th May 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Wow! What a fabulous close-up photo. He looks huge in the picture
October 21st, 2022
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
The shell was approx 2”
Thanks for visit comment and fav much appreciated
October 21st, 2022
Yao RL
ace
This is very special.
October 21st, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2022
Thanks for visit comment and fav much appreciated