A Kauri Snail NZ native by Dawn
A Kauri Snail NZ native

Hubby went out shooting while walking around spotted what he thought was a kauri shell , it wasn’t until he got home to find it to be alive .
Kauri snails are carnivorous and cannibalistic their diet consists of worms insects larvae and snails .
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
katy ace
Wow! What a fabulous close-up photo. He looks huge in the picture
October 21st, 2022  
Dawn ace
@grammyn The shell was approx 2”
Thanks for visit comment and fav much appreciated
October 21st, 2022  
Yao RL ace
This is very special.
October 21st, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2022  
