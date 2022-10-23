Previous
NZ Native Woos Pigeon , Kereru by Dawn
Photo 1017

NZ Native Woos Pigeon , Kereru





Thanking all who gave favs for yesterdays photo getting it on both Tp and P page so much appreciated.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Diane ace
Great shot! You've captured the light in his eye. So colorful
October 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
Oh, wow I love the POV of this one. And all the gorgeous color. What a beautiful photo Dawn.
October 23rd, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Beautiful capture of this big kereru.
October 23rd, 2022  
Dawn ace
@eudora Thanks Diane yes the eyes are an amazing colour .
@grammyn Thanks Katy yes colours are lovely .
@dkbarnett They are a big bird alright , Thanking you .
October 23rd, 2022  
KWind ace
Beautiful bird!
October 23rd, 2022  
