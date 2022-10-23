Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1017
NZ Native Woos Pigeon , Kereru
Thanking all who gave favs for yesterdays photo getting it on both Tp and P page so much appreciated.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
5
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1775
photos
104
followers
115
following
278% complete
View this month »
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
17th July 2022 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Great shot! You've captured the light in his eye. So colorful
October 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
Oh, wow I love the POV of this one. And all the gorgeous color. What a beautiful photo Dawn.
October 23rd, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Beautiful capture of this big kereru.
October 23rd, 2022
Dawn
ace
@eudora
Thanks Diane yes the eyes are an amazing colour .
@grammyn
Thanks Katy yes colours are lovely .
@dkbarnett
They are a big bird alright , Thanking you .
October 23rd, 2022
KWind
ace
Beautiful bird!
October 23rd, 2022
