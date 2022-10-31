Previous
Next
For ever hopeful , our torpedo coming in they were waiting for tit bits but were really unlucky as our torpedo and a friends got caught on something very big both of us lost most of the piece called backbone and this meant no fish by Dawn
Photo 1025

For ever hopeful , our torpedo coming in they were waiting for tit bits but were really unlucky as our torpedo and a friends got caught on something very big both of us lost most of the piece called backbone and this meant no fish

31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise