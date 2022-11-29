Previous
An older full moon just faffing in a new photo web site called Photor by Dawn
Photo 1054

An older full moon just faffing in a new photo web site called Photor

29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great. I like it.
November 28th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice faff
November 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Nice moon shot!
November 28th, 2022  
katy ace
this turned out really well Dawn
November 28th, 2022  
