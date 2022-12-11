Sign up
Photo 1065
This vessel is Te Mana O Te Moana ( the spirit of the ocean)
It came sailing pass us at Tokerau Beach which is on the Karikari peninsula
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1825
photos
112
followers
115
following
291% complete
View this month »
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
December 10th, 2022
