Previous
Next
This vessel is Te Mana O Te Moana ( the spirit of the ocean) by Dawn
Photo 1065

This vessel is Te Mana O Te Moana ( the spirit of the ocean)

It came sailing pass us at Tokerau Beach which is on the Karikari peninsula
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
December 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise