The surf running high and the surfers arrived this is just one they were great to watch by Dawn
The surf running high and the surfers arrived this is just one they were great to watch

18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
George ace
Great action capture
December 17th, 2022  
Dawn ace
@gaf005 Thanking you George 😊
December 17th, 2022  
Tracey H
Great shot
December 17th, 2022  
