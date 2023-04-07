Sign up
Photo 1183
This is a first for me a double exposure using Meg
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
7
3
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2047
photos
139
followers
128
following
324% complete
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1181
435
1182
109
436
1183
110
437
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
6th April 2023 1:12pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is very cool, well done!
April 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Well done!
April 6th, 2023
katy
ace
You did a marvelous job for your first try at it Dawn
April 6th, 2023
Lin
ace
Great processing - at first I thought there was a fog all around.
April 6th, 2023
Beatrice Kocina
That's creative and fun! Never stop to play,
@Dawn
! :-)
April 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@casablanca
Thankingvyou Casablanca and for fav
@corinnec
Thanking you Corinne and for fav
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy
@linnypinny
Thanking you Lin
@beatricekocina
Thanking you Beatrice
April 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nicely done
April 6th, 2023
