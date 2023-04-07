Previous
Next
This is a first for me a double exposure using Meg by Dawn
Photo 1183

This is a first for me a double exposure using Meg

7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
324% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh that is very cool, well done!
April 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Well done!
April 6th, 2023  
katy ace
You did a marvelous job for your first try at it Dawn
April 6th, 2023  
Lin ace
Great processing - at first I thought there was a fog all around.
April 6th, 2023  
Beatrice Kocina
That's creative and fun! Never stop to play, @Dawn! :-)
April 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@casablanca Thankingvyou Casablanca and for fav
@corinnec Thanking you Corinne and for fav
@grammyn Thanking you Katy
@linnypinny Thanking you Lin
@beatricekocina Thanking you Beatrice
April 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise