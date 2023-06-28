Previous
Then later in afternoon these two were grooming each other staying put for a good 10 minutes by Dawn
Photo 1264

Then later in afternoon these two were grooming each other staying put for a good 10 minutes

28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such sweet captures!
June 27th, 2023  
katy ace
Aww how wonderful to get such great photos of them and tell the story in this collage
June 27th, 2023  
Carey Martin
So cute!
June 27th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
They are soooo cute
June 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing collage. They are so cute!
June 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great images!
June 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Each image beautiful in its own right and in a collage great. Favourite
June 27th, 2023  
Kathy ace
This is a great collage of photos of these two birds.
June 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise