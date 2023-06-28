Sign up
Then later in afternoon these two were grooming each other staying put for a good 10 minutes
28th June 2023
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags
ace
Such sweet captures!
June 27th, 2023
katy
ace
Aww how wonderful to get such great photos of them and tell the story in this collage
June 27th, 2023
Carey Martin
So cute!
June 27th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
They are soooo cute
June 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing collage. They are so cute!
June 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great images!
June 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Each image beautiful in its own right and in a collage great. Favourite
June 27th, 2023
Kathy
ace
This is a great collage of photos of these two birds.
June 27th, 2023
