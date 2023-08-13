Previous
Tūī in our Puriri Tree , these birds are amazing at mimicking , this one was calling chook chook chook ! so funny by Dawn
Tūī in our Puriri Tree , these birds are amazing at mimicking , this one was calling chook chook chook ! so funny

I was able to get pretty close , also used a 300mm lens
Dawn

@Dawn
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great shot with his beak open and busily chatting away!
August 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
August 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@beryl Thanks Beryl

@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags and for fav
August 13th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great close-up, Dawn! The details are amazing (including the wind-ruffled feathers). Fav
August 13th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
We have mocking birds that mimic other birds but I don't think they look as interesting as this fellow! Good shot.
August 13th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Brilliant capture...he does look like quite the character!!
August 13th, 2023  
