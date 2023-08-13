Sign up
Previous
Photo 1311
Tūī in our Puriri Tree , these birds are amazing at mimicking , this one was calling chook chook chook ! so funny
I was able to get pretty close , also used a 300mm lens
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
6
4
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2303
photos
152
followers
119
following
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
12th August 2023 12:50pm
Privacy
Public
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a great shot with his beak open and busily chatting away!
August 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Fantastic capture!
August 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@beryl
Thanks Beryl
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags and for fav
August 13th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great close-up, Dawn! The details are amazing (including the wind-ruffled feathers). Fav
August 13th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
We have mocking birds that mimic other birds but I don't think they look as interesting as this fellow! Good shot.
August 13th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Brilliant capture...he does look like quite the character!!
August 13th, 2023
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags and for fav