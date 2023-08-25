Previous
So close but ….. by Dawn
Photo 1323

So close but …..

Taken through kitchen window last evening
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful .. I hope you found the pot of gold!
August 25th, 2023  
