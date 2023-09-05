Sign up
Previous
Photo 1334
A sparrow
sooc
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
7
6
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2340
photos
155
followers
123
following
365% complete
View this month »
Corinne C
ace
Great silhouette
September 5th, 2023
katy
ace
Excellent wonderful silhouettes, composition and edit! FAV
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
I like it!
September 5th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice use of negative space
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@corinnec
Thanking you Corinne and for fav
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy and for fav
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags and for fav
@jgpittenger
Thanking you Jane
September 5th, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like the composition of this photo and use of b&w.
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@randystreat
Thanking you Kathy and for fav
September 5th, 2023
