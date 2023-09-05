Previous
A sparrow by Dawn
Photo 1334

A sparrow

5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Dawn

Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Corinne C ace
Great silhouette
September 5th, 2023  
katy ace
Excellent wonderful silhouettes, composition and edit! FAV
September 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
I like it!
September 5th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice use of negative space
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@corinnec Thanking you Corinne and for fav

@grammyn Thanking you Katy and for fav

@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags and for fav

@jgpittenger Thanking you Jane
September 5th, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like the composition of this photo and use of b&w.
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@randystreat Thanking you Kathy and for fav
September 5th, 2023  
