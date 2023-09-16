Sign up
Previous
Photo 1345
Not talking
Thanking you all for your visit ,comments ,suggestions and favs , all so much appreciated.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
4
3
Dawn
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
2364
photos
160
followers
120
following
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1342
373
1343
374
1344
375
1345
376
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
14th September 2023 1:29pm
katy
ace
LOL what a great find and the perfect title Dawn
September 15th, 2023
Heather
ace
Ha! A great title for this shot! A great composition and lovely reflection! Fav
September 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh dear , they could not get any further apart, could they! great title!
September 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So funny, wonderful photo
September 16th, 2023
