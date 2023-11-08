Previous
The fin in top pic is an Orca , in th lower one left side is one catching a wave surfing in , there was about five or six by Dawn
The fin in top pic is an Orca , in th lower one left side is one catching a wave surfing in , there was about five or six

Identification by the shape of its fin
8th November 2023

Dawn

@Dawn
Joan Robillard
Nice
Nice
November 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
How exciting
November 7th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Wow? Where is this?
November 7th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Well spotted and a fantastic site to see.
November 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
November 7th, 2023  
katy ace
Wow! what a fantastic collage to show them so well
November 7th, 2023  
