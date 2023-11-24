Previous
This Chappy had something big on his line as in top pic he was running down the beach due to it dragging, his family all arrived excited too but unfortunately a for seconds the line broke . by Dawn
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great fun
November 23rd, 2023  
