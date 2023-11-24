Sign up
Photo 1414
This Chappy had something big on his line as in top pic he was running down the beach due to it dragging, his family all arrived excited too but unfortunately a for seconds the line broke .
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great fun
November 23rd, 2023
