Photo 1451
My cousins pup who has a thing for the baby’s dummy
Not my photo but given the ok to use
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
5
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2532
photos
166
followers
125
following
397% complete
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Heather
ace
So sweet!!! Fav
December 30th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
December 30th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my too cute!
December 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! so sweet! such a little cutie ! fav
December 30th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanks Heather also for fav
@pdulis
Thanks Peter
@radiogirl
Thanking you Island girl
@beryl
Thanking you Beryl also for fav
December 30th, 2023
