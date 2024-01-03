Kay my dearest friend of many years it was her Bday so we went to the Dahlia Kids you could buy a jar or a bucket and pick until no more could fit in

A little about the Dahlia Kids , there are 3 girls and a baby , home schooled , about 3years ago this venture started the girls all had specific jobs apart from growing weeding etc Milly eldest started with met and greet telling you what to look for how to choose and pick the flowers , the younger 2 helped learnt how to make a serve cups of tea then serve since the start they now all very proficient in all areas growing planting etc and with help have produced a book about this adventure in their young lives the ages are approximately 12,10 and 7 now , they are absolutely delightful lasses