Hanging flower baskets in Kerikeri by Dawn
Photo 1462

Hanging flower baskets in Kerikeri

11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Dawn

ace
Dawn
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful hanging basket of flowers
January 11th, 2024  
Pat
A lovely colourful shot.
January 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
They are lovely
January 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aren't they gorgeous!
January 11th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Pretty petunias!
January 11th, 2024  
Dawn ace
@joansmor @365projectorgchristine @pattyblue @ankers70 @marlboromaam @dkbarnett
Thankingvyou all for your kind comments and favs all so much appreciated
January 11th, 2024  
katy ace
These are so pretty Dawn! Especially since we are in the middle of winter here and very little color right now
January 11th, 2024  
