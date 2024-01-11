Sign up
Photo 1462
Hanging flower baskets in Kerikeri
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
8
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2544
photos
167
followers
127
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful hanging basket of flowers
January 11th, 2024
Pat
A lovely colourful shot.
January 11th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
They are lovely
January 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aren't they gorgeous!
January 11th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Pretty petunias!
January 11th, 2024
Dawn
ace
@joansmor
@365projectorgchristine
@pattyblue
@ankers70
@marlboromaam
@dkbarnett
Thankingvyou all for your kind comments and favs all so much appreciated
January 11th, 2024
katy
ace
These are so pretty Dawn! Especially since we are in the middle of winter here and very little color right now
January 11th, 2024
Thankingvyou all for your kind comments and favs all so much appreciated