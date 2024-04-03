Sign up
Photo 1493
Photo 1493
The last of sun rays catching on a tree last evening
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
3
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2575
photos
165
followers
123
following
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
2nd April 2024 7:13pm
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice. Late day light is so pretty.
April 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This provides some interesting colour.
April 2nd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with pretty lighting.
April 2nd, 2024
