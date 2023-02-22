Previous
This is taken over the bridge from yesterdays photo and is part of the cycle trail from Okaihau to Horeke by Dawn
Photo 393

This is taken over the bridge from yesterdays photo and is part of the cycle trail from Okaihau to Horeke

22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags ace
Beautiful spot! Love the light and shade from the big trees.
February 21st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely!
February 21st, 2023  
