Landscape taken at home township of Okaihau the low white is a cloud formation by Dawn
Landscape taken at home township of Okaihau the low white is a cloud formation

26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Mags ace
Beautiful landscape!
February 25th, 2023  
