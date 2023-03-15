Previous
Rainbow2023. Yellow 3rd by Dawn
Photo 414

Rainbow2023. Yellow 3rd

This is an older pic taken while driving from Edinburgh to Banff acres of daffodils absolutely beautiful
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Kathy ace
quite mass of flowers!
March 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! So many! What a glorious sight.
March 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@randystreat Thanks Kathy and yes it was
@carole_sandford Thanks Carole it surely was
March 14th, 2023  
