Flynn really likes a bath by Dawn
Photo 441

Flynn really likes a bath

11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Judith Johnson ace
He looks proper chilled!
April 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! he seems to be having a great relaxing time!
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@busylady Thanked by you Judith yes he is .
@beryl Thanking you Beryl I’d agree with you pretty spoilt . Lol
April 10th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww relaxing in the tub!
April 10th, 2023  
katy ace
Now THAT is a cute image FAV
April 10th, 2023  
