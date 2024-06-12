Previous
Slippery stairs🪜 by aalensson
18 / 365

Slippery stairs🪜

Valopallo wanted to come to the basement with me but slipped slighty on the first step and didn't come down further🫣
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Aila Laine

@aalensson
