Alien Invasion! by aaronosaurus
40 / 365

Alien Invasion!

It's really the pavilion structure over the WWII museum in New Orleans. They light the new shade structure at different times of the year, in the fog it looks otherworldly!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
