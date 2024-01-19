Previous
Next
Coffee in the fog by aaronosaurus
41 / 365

Coffee in the fog

It was a foggy night and I stumbled upon this scene. Fuji's Acros seemed to be the only way to go!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise